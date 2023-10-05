Miguel Delivers Steamy Visuals For His Latest Single 'Give It To Me'

The music video comes not long after Miguel stunned fans around the world with his jaw-dropping performance in Los Angeles. During "The Viscera Experience," the singer had a team help attach black ropes to two hooks that were pierced into both sides of his back before he was lifted into the air. He performed his new song appropriately titled "Rope" as he floated above the crowd.



"The theme is pain," Miguel told Big Boy last month. "Why we carry pain. Why we choose to ignore some pain. I think these conversations especially coming from adversity, like a lot of us have, are important to face. I wanted to have these conversations with my fans."



In addition to "Give It To Me," Miguel has also released other singles off the album like "Number 9" featuring Lil Yachty. As of this report, Viscera does not have a confirmed release date.



Watch the video for "Give It To Me" below.