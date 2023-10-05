Miguel Delivers Steamy Visuals For His Latest Single 'Give It To Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2023
Miguel returns with more eye-popping visuals in support of his upcoming album.
On Thursday, October 5, the decorated singer delivered the official music video for his recent single "Give It To Me." In the blue-tinted visuals, you can see Miguel in nothing but a pair of shorts as he croons the song to his love interest. Eventually, the couple embrace each other until they give one another what they really want: love. The song stems from Miguel's upcoming fifth studio album Viscera, which is set to arrive later this year via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. He recently performed the song and other hits during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
The music video comes not long after Miguel stunned fans around the world with his jaw-dropping performance in Los Angeles. During "The Viscera Experience," the singer had a team help attach black ropes to two hooks that were pierced into both sides of his back before he was lifted into the air. He performed his new song appropriately titled "Rope" as he floated above the crowd.
"The theme is pain," Miguel told Big Boy last month. "Why we carry pain. Why we choose to ignore some pain. I think these conversations especially coming from adversity, like a lot of us have, are important to face. I wanted to have these conversations with my fans."
In addition to "Give It To Me," Miguel has also released other singles off the album like "Number 9" featuring Lil Yachty. As of this report, Viscera does not have a confirmed release date.
Watch the video for "Give It To Me" below.