Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of Minnesota is at Smack Shack locations across the state. Smack Shack is known for topping their loaded fries with lobster!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"What could possibly be better than a bowl of poutine rich with gravy and laced with melty, squeaky cheese curds? How about all that, plus lobster? That’s the specialty at Smack Shack, which has locations in Bloomington, Minneapolis, and Roseville. The skillet dish has crisp Cajun fries topped with Taleggio cheese sauce with curds and lobster claw. It’s delicious, and there’s no skimping on the lobster, either."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.