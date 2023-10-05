Most ‘Charming’ Small Towns Near Vegas For The Perfect Fall Getaway

Now that the seasons have changed and the warmth of autumn has overtaken our longer days, many have been longing for a comfortable staycation to ring in the cozy season.

The best way to accomplish that would be no other than a trip.

Luckily, The Travel has read our minds, dropping an epic list of the ten most “charming” small towns for the “perfect fall day.” The best part is that all of these adventures-to-be can be kickstarted from Las Vegas.

Here is how the scenic destinations were introduced:

“As the temperatures cool, travelers can break free from the bustling crowds and embrace the slower pace in the unique small towns scattered throughout the Silver State…

…Whether seeking rich heritage, outdoor adventure, or quirky attractions off the beaten path, Nevada’s small towns deliver charming fall getaways filled with hidden gems waiting to be explored.

This autumn, people can rediscover Nevada beyond Vegas. These are some of the most charming Nevada towns are perfect for a fall day trip.”

In order, these quaint towns in close proximity to Vegas are worth adding to your seasonal road trip itinerary:

1. Eureka

2. Minden

3. Austin

4. Caliente

5. Boulder City

6. Lovelock

7. Ely

8. Virginia City

9. Genoa

10. Verdi