New Mexico, more than any other state, emerges as a questionable location when it comes to honesty. In a recent survey conducted by Solitaire Bliss, the Land of Enchantment stands out as a center for honesty.

Here is how the findings were discovered by the site’s team:

“We were curious how frequently people cheat and what they cheat the most on, so we conducted a survey to determine where in America people cheat the most. In our survey, we asked nearly 2,000 individuals about the myriad of ways they might cheat in their adult lives. Who are the biggest culprits, and which states house the most honest citizens?”

Now that we know the answer to the latter, which is New Mexico at the forefront with a score of 43.10, the breakdown of the results are certainly interesting to look over:

The state has residents least likely to cheat on health challenges and multiplayer games, with only 16% of those who would for both.

Only 25% of New Mexicans admit to lying about their age.

A quarter also open up to cutting corners at work.

The further uphold their integrity with a small 5% purposefully mixing up numbers on their taxes.

Conversely, states like Texas, Alabama, Nebraska and California emerge as beacons of infidelity.

Nationwide trends reveal diet manipulation (72%), game trickery (44%) and line-cutting (39%) as the most common transgressions. More significant offenses like tax evasion (10%) and minor retail theft (23%) garner lower numbers.

Notably, 22% express regret for cheating on their significant others, while the majority (53%) remain unrepentant.