Most Popular Halloween Candy In Kentucky

With Halloween approaching, new retail data has unveiled the sweetest secrets of Kentucky's candy preferences in addition to those of the entire nation.

The National Retail Federation predicts an astounding $3.6 billion expenditure on Halloween candy in 2023, marking a remarkable 16% surge from the previous year.

When it comes to the reigning candy champions, CandyStore.com, an online bulk candy emporium, reveals that Reese's Cups stand triumphant as America's top choice, followed closely by M&M's and Hot Tamales.

In the Bluegrass State, Kentucky, Reese's Cups also claim the crown, with Hot Tamales and Swedish Fish taking second and third place. The neighboring states, however, have their own candy quirks.

Indiana favors Starbursts, Ohio finds delight in Blow Pops and Tootsie Pops charm the taste buds of Tennessee residents.

CandyStore's rankings are rooted in bulk candy sales, painting a vivid picture of the candy landscape. The overall Halloween expenditure is expected to soar to $12.2 billion this year, signifying a substantial 15% increase from the previous year.

With an estimated 172 million Americans partaking in Halloween festivities, a staggering 96% of them will embark on candy shopping.

As the majority of Halloween shopping occurs in the first two weeks of October, it's a gentle reminder to stock up a little early for the eagerly awaited trick-or-treaters.