NCAA Makes Decision On Tez Walker's Transfer Case

North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted eligibility to play in Saturday's (October 7) game against Syracuse after the NCAA claimed that information that "had not been made available" previously by UNC was received.

"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously," the NCAA said in a statement shared on its website attributed to NCAA President Charlie Baker and Division I Board of Directors chair Jere Morehead. "While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards.

"UNC's behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC's own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided."

Walker, 22, missed the Tar Heels' first four games of the college football season after the NCAA denied his immediate eligibility, with the receiver having practiced as a scout team member following a brief hiatus that took place after the denial of his final appeal. The Charlotte native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Kent State, recording 58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Walker rated as a four-star transfer and the No. 6 overall player in the transfer portal prior to the 2023 college football season, according to 247Sports.