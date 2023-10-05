Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of Nebraska is at Backlot Taphouse located in Omaha. Backlot Taphouse is known for topping its loaded fries with Korean-style barbecue sauce, pork, and beer cheese for a rich, savory taste.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"Customers can’t get enough of the Yakuza fries at Backlot Taphouse. Topped with Korean-style barbecue sauce, beer cheese, scallions, and pork crackling, they’re a little different to the loaded fries you might find elsewhere – and they’re seriously good. The restaurant also offers fries with blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce, as well as an ‘OG’ version with boom boom sauce (mayo with sriracha, chili sauce, mustard, and ketchup), scallions, and pork crackling."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.