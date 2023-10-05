New California Law Increases Minimum Number Of Paid Sick Days Per Year

California employees will soon receive five days of paid sick days per year as part of a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday (October 4). According to KTLA, the new law not only increases the number of sick days per person per year, but it also will increase the number of sick days that are allowed to be carried over into the following year. Governor Newsom detailed the reason for issuing the new law in a recent statement.

"Too many folks are still having to choose between skipping a day’s pay and taking care of themselves or their family members when they get sick."

Many believe that this new legislation will slow the spread of diseases across the state as employees will have two additional days to stay home and take care of themselves before returning to work. Jennifer Barrera, president of the California Chamber of Commerce, spoke in opposition of the bill stating that it would make things more difficult for small businesses.

“Far too many small employers simply cannot absorb this new cost, especially when viewed in context of all of California’s other leaves and paid benefits, and they will have to reduce jobs, cut wages, or raise consumer prices to deal with this mandate." Regardless, five paid sick days for each California employee will be enforced under the new law starting in January 2024.