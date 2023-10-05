New TikTok Trend Has Men Intentionally Breaking Bones In Their Faces

When it comes feeling better about how you look, some people turn to plastic surgery, while others opt for injectables like Botox, but not everyone can afford those options, especially teens. Well now, a new TikTok trend is offering those folks an option, but it's both absurd and incredibly dangerous.

It's called #bonesmashing and has people, mostly young men, breaking the bones in their face to try to give themselves a more chiseled jawline. Those who take part, hit their cheekbones and jawbones with a hard object, typically a hammer, in an effort to cause micro-fractures that, when they heal, create a more attractive shape.

The hashtag has over 261 million views on TikTok, but many are of videos discouraging the practice, like the one posted by plastic surgeon Dr. Prem Tripathi. He starts his video stating, "I honestly never thought I’d have to come on here and say this, but please don't intentionally break the bones in your face," before explaining how those bones might not heal correctly and can actually cause disfiguration.