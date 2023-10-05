New York City Subway Gunman Frank James Sentenced For Rush Hour Attack

By Bill Galluccio

October 5, 2023

Suspect Arrested In Yesterday's Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Photo: Getty Images North America

Frank James received ten life sentences plus an additional ten years behind bars for opening fire on a crowded subway train during rush hour in New York City on April 12, 2022.

James set off smoke bombs inside a subway car while it was in between stations and then opened fire on the panicked crowd with a 9mm handgun.

Ten people were shot and wounded in the attack, and 19 others were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

James was able to escape amidst the chaos but turned himself in the following day.

In January, James pleaded guilty to ten counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation vehicle and a firearms charge.

"I alone am responsible for that attack. It had nothing to do with race, creed, color, or sexual orientation," James told the court during his sentencing hearing on Thursday (October 5). "They in no way deserved to have what happened to them."

