Photo Shows License Plate Trolling Chicago Bears

"It appears that this is not a valid Illinois license plate," the office said, claiming it had no record of such a plate, in a statement to NBC Chicago on Thursday (October 5).

The plate does, however, resemble the Bears vanity license plates offered by the state, which includes "BD" for "Bear Down" on the side. The winless Bears are currently tied for the NFL's worst record through their first four games of the 2023 season and facing a 14-game losing streak that dates back to the 2022 season, which resulted in the team finishing with a 3-14 record, the worst of any NFL team.

Chicago will face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in the 'Thursday Night Football' for Week 5.