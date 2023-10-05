Photo Shows License Plate Trolling Chicago Bears
By Jason Hall
October 5, 2023
A photo shared online shows a vehicle with a license plate trolling the Chicago Bears amid the team's historic struggles.
The photo, which was obtained by NBC Chicago, shows a Chevrolet Cruze with an Illinois Bears vanity plate that states "WESUCK." The vehicle also includes a sticker of the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers' helmet next to the license plate, presumably meaning it belongs to a Packers fan living in Illinois who spent the extra money just to troll the local fans of their arch rival.
NBC Chicago said it reached out to the Illinois Secretary of State's office to determine the validity of the plate.
Someone is driving around Illinois with a WESUCK Chicago Bears license plate. We found out if it's real https://t.co/EmYn5jsKCH— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) October 5, 2023
"It appears that this is not a valid Illinois license plate," the office said, claiming it had no record of such a plate, in a statement to NBC Chicago on Thursday (October 5).
The plate does, however, resemble the Bears vanity license plates offered by the state, which includes "BD" for "Bear Down" on the side. The winless Bears are currently tied for the NFL's worst record through their first four games of the 2023 season and facing a 14-game losing streak that dates back to the 2022 season, which resulted in the team finishing with a 3-14 record, the worst of any NFL team.
Chicago will face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in the 'Thursday Night Football' for Week 5.