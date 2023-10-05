Powerball Players Flocking To 'Lucky' California Mini Market For Tickets

By Logan DeLoye

October 5, 2023

Wednesday's Powerball drawing came and went without a winner, increasing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion! According to California Lottery officials, Powerball players across the Southwest are traveling to one store in particular to purchase a ticket in hopes of winning it all. In July, one lucky individual won $1.08 billion by matching all six Powerball numbers and purchased the winning ticket from Las Palmitas Mini Market located off Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Maria Menjivar, the owner of the newly popular mini market, received $1 million just for being the manager of the store that sold the winning ticket, and business has been booming ever since. She explained to California Lottery officials just how much her business has continued to thrive since the July drawing.

“My business has increased over 40 percent. Not only am I selling more lottery tickets, but people are buying other items in my store when they come in.” For the last two months, Menjivar has had customers purchase lottery tickets from all over the country in hopes that luck from the last win will rub off on them.

“I’ve had people from Arizona, Las Vegas… from all over come here to buy their tickets now. They even want to take pictures with me because they are so excited. It’s been a rollercoaster.” The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, October 7th.

