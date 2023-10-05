Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raísa Opens Up About Their 'Rocky' Times

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 5, 2023

Francia Raísa supported her good friend Selena Gomez at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. While walking the red carpet, the actress opened up about their rumored falling out and how they're relationship has grown since they met 16 years ago.

“When I was on Secret Life of the American Teenager… she was on Wizards of Waverly Place. Disney had the stars of their shows go to Children’s Hospital and visit all the kids… She was in my group," Raísa told Extra. "She came up to me and was like, ‘My mom had a teenage pregnancy, she was 16 years old, and we love your show.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you! I love your show.’ We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing… Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and her and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff… I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me, too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

Raísa, who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017, went on, "We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other.”

“I am a different person today than I was last year or even when I turned 30. I’m 35 now," Raísa continued. "Even when Selena turned 30, I’m like, ‘It’s different, isn’t it?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Welcome to your 30s. Now we can get to know each other again.”

