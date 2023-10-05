Sexyy Red Speaks Out After Her Alleged Sextape Leaks Online

By Tony M. Centeno

October 5, 2023

Sexyy Red
Photo: Getty Images

Sexyy Red is speaking out after her alleged sextape made its way onto the Internet.

On Thursday morning, October 5, the "Shake Yo Dreads" rapper took to her X/Twitter account to express her frustrations about the leaked video. The uncensored video was posted and quickly removed from her Instagram Story last night. Despite what the general population may think about her NSFW brand, the St. Louis rapper said she was distraught when she discovered that the explicit video had spread throughout social media.

"I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢," she wrote.

Sexyy Red has embraced her sex life in her music and in some interviews. Her breakthrough song "Pound Town" has plenty of explicit bars and even got the remix treatment from Nicki Minaj. Since then, Sexyy Red has delivered other sexually-charged lyrics, but hasn't released anything that shows her engaged in any of the sexual acts she raps about.

Prior to the sextape scandal, Sexyy Red had just appeared at the taping for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 where she performed some of her biggest hits. She also received a nomination for "Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist." It was her first major performance following her run as the opening act for the latter half of Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour." The BET Hip Hop Awards airs on BET this Tuesday, October 10.

As of this report, Sexyy Red has not explained how the sextape ended up on her Instagram Story, but fans assume she posted by accident.

