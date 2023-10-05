Sexyy Red Speaks Out After Her Alleged Sextape Leaks Online

Sexyy Red has embraced her sex life in her music and in some interviews. Her breakthrough song "Pound Town" has plenty of explicit bars and even got the remix treatment from Nicki Minaj. Since then, Sexyy Red has delivered other sexually-charged lyrics, but hasn't released anything that shows her engaged in any of the sexual acts she raps about.



Prior to the sextape scandal, Sexyy Red had just appeared at the taping for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 where she performed some of her biggest hits. She also received a nomination for "Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist." It was her first major performance following her run as the opening act for the latter half of Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour." The BET Hip Hop Awards airs on BET this Tuesday, October 10.



As of this report, Sexyy Red has not explained how the sextape ended up on her Instagram Story, but fans assume she posted by accident.