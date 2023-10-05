South Florida Spot Named One Of America's Cheapest Beach Towns To Live In

There are plenty of reasons to live in a beach town, from year-round access to surf and sand to tourist attractions and scenic views. Cost is another important factor to keep in mind, especially when it comes to daily expenses and real estate.

If you're thinking about moving to a beach town, Apartment Therapy revealed the 15 cheapest ones to live in. Researchers determined their picks based on median home values under $300,000.

An under-the-radar South Florida city was featured on the list: Deerfield Beach! Home to over 86,000 people, analysts say the median home price is $294,927. The median monthly rent is $1,411. Writers also explained further about Deerfield Beach's appeal:

"Get to Deerfield Beach while you can — South Florida real estate is getting more competitive by the day. Located halfway between Miami and Palm Beach, this coastal city is home to an excellent pier for fishing, killer beaches for surfing and swimming, a popular boardwalk, and plenty of local bars and restaurants for kicking back after work. Plus, the city is home to numerous festivals, parades, and other celebrations year-round that keep its residents close."

Two popular Florida cities also made the list: Daytona Beach and Pensacola. To see why these destinations are getting the spotlight, visit Apartment Therapy's website for the full roundup.