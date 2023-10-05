Tennessee Bakery Has The Best Pie In The Entire State

The beauty of a pie is that it can come in many different flavors, from cool desserts like key lime and banana cream to regional or holiday favorites like peach and pecan or even an American classic like apple pie. LoveFood found the best pies in the country, compiling a list of the top slice in each state based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience.

According to the list, the best pie in all of Tennessee is the coconut cream pie at Litton's Market and Restaurant in Knoxville, a restaurant and bakery that has been dishing out "homemade goodness" for over 25 years. A runner-up for tasty pies, and a slice for those who enjoy something a bit more chocolatey, is the chocolate chess pie.

Litton's Market and Restaurant is located at 2803 Essary Drive in Knoxville.

Here's what the site had to say:

""The coconut pie at Litton's Market and Restaurant is a special treat. ... It's made with a rich and dense filling that's reminiscent of fudge — perfect for those with a serious sweet tooth. Chocolate lovers, meanwhile, shouldn't miss out on sampling the chocolate chess pie."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best pies in the country.