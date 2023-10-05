TikTok Of Cowboys Chasing Calf On Texas Highway Goes Viral

A viral TikTok clip breathed life into stereotypes plaguing Texas, reaffirming them in a surreal spectacle.

Posted by user emorales0606 on Sunday, October 1, the video unveiled an astonishing scene: a calf, oblivious to the chaos following, meandered through a bustling highway.

The footage then showcased a group of determined men in pursuit, sprinting after the calf and eventually capturing it.

Amidst this commotion, individuals, one sporting a classic cowboy hat, thundered down the road on horseback, in hot pursuit of the wayward calf.

Through the ruckus, a voice rang out, exclaiming, "There's f**king cowboys!"

The response to the hilarious short video was unexpected. The video clearly struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 4.2 million views and nearly 874,000 likes.

The stereotypical notion that everyone in Texas donned cowboy attire and galloped on horseback wherever they went was only given more credibility because of the footage.

Reality, however, paints a different picture for most Texans, but Emorales0606's caption succinctly captured the essence of the Lone Star State's uniqueness: "This would only happen in Texas."

In the comments section, fellow Texans couldn't help but chuckle at the extraordinary scene caught on camera, with one quipping, according to MySanAntonio.com, “Giddy up!"