Tom Brady's Final Game-Worn Jersey Expected To Break Auction Record

Tom Brady's final game-worn jersey is reportedly expected to break the record for the most expensive football jersey ever sold at a sports memorabilia auction.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey from the team's January 16 NFC Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys will be auctioned on November 17 by Sotheby's, which has estimated its value to be between $1.5 and $2.5 million, CBS Sports reports. The estimate value would surpass Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers jersey worn in Super Bowls XIX and XXIII, which set the football jersey record after selling for $1.2 million in March.

Last year, Ron Firman placed a $518,000 winning bid on the football used during what was supposed to be Brady's last career touchdown pass following the announcement of his retirement and preceding his unretirement prior to the 2022 NFL season. Firman later reached a settlement with the cosigner and Lelands Auctions after Brady's decision return for his 23rd NFL season less than 24 hours after the winning bid was placed.

Brady officially announced his retirement in February. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or team, having led the New England Patriots to an NFL franchise record six Super Bowl victories -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and the Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LIV.