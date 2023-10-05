Trendy Cafe Named Washington's Best Late-Night Restaurant

There's a restaurant for just about anything and for any time of day. That includes restaurants that feed customers deep into the night, which are perfect for night owls with cravings or those wrapping up a late-night hangout. Whether it's for the vibes, good food, or convenience, these eateries know how to keep customers coming back.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of every state's best restaurant that's open late, from "retro-style diners that serve comfort food 24 hours a day to low-key Mexican joints where you can grab a bite way after dark." Writers utilized user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge was crowned Washington's best place for late-night eats! Here's why it was chosen:

"A trendy spot known for its cool decor and great vegetarian options, Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge serves Seattle's hipster crowd until 3am Thursday-Saturday, and until midnight the rest of the week. Settle into one of the plush red booths and choose from the menu of comforting sandwiches, burgers, and delicious dinners including fried chicken with mashed potatoes and turkey gravy and mac 'n' cheese. Round off your meal with one of the homemade pies."