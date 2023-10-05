Trendy Cafe Named Washington's Best Late-Night Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

October 5, 2023

High angle view of burger with French fries served on table in restaurant
Photo: Cavan Images / Cavan / Getty Images

There's a restaurant for just about anything and for any time of day. That includes restaurants that feed customers deep into the night, which are perfect for night owls with cravings or those wrapping up a late-night hangout. Whether it's for the vibes, good food, or convenience, these eateries know how to keep customers coming back.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of every state's best restaurant that's open late, from "retro-style diners that serve comfort food 24 hours a day to low-key Mexican joints where you can grab a bite way after dark." Writers utilized user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge was crowned Washington's best place for late-night eats! Here's why it was chosen:

"A trendy spot known for its cool decor and great vegetarian options, Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge serves Seattle's hipster crowd until 3am Thursday-Saturday, and until midnight the rest of the week. Settle into one of the plush red booths and choose from the menu of comforting sandwiches, burgers, and delicious dinners including fried chicken with mashed potatoes and turkey gravy and mac 'n' cheese. Round off your meal with one of the homemade pies."

Lost Lake is located at 1505 10th Ave. in Seattle.

Want to add more spots to your bucket list? Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's best late-night restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.