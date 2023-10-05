Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Status After Serious Injury

By Jason Hall

October 5, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, but will practice on Thursday (October 5) ahead of the team's 'Monday Night Football' matchup against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters via NFL.com.

Garoppolo, 31, suffered a concussion during the Raiders' Week 3 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was inactive for Sunday's (October 1) loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. McDaniels had previously announced that the veteran quarterback was placed into concussion protocol on September 25, hours after confirming that he was evaluated for a concussion the previous night.

Garoppolo was sacked four times during the Week 3 loss to the Steelers, finishing with 324 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions -- the last of which came during the game's final 12 seconds -- on 28 of 44 passing. The veteran quarterback also appeared to have landed awkwardly on his ankle while being sacked by Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt late in the first half.

Garoppolo was checked by the Raiders' medical staff and returned before ever missing a snap in Sunday's game. The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Raiders this past offseason, having been limited to just 10 starts and 11 appearances due to Lisfranc foot injury during his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

Garoppolo was reported to have undergone secret surgery shortly after signing with the Raiders in March, league sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic in May 25.

