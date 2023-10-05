Watch Blink-182 Hilariously Give Their Best Ramones Impression

Blink-182 paid tribute to one of their favorite bands, the Ramones, with the video for their latest single "DANCE WITH ME." The visuals see the trio dressed as the iconic New York punks and recreate some of their most iconic moments — but with a hilarious blink-182 twist.

Watch the entertaining video above.

"DANCE WITH ME" is the fourth single on blink's upcoming album ONE MORE TIME..., following lead-single "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," and the title track. ONE MORE TIME... is slated for an October 20 release and marks the first blink album with Tom DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods.

Last year, Tom declared that this was blink's best album yet. "This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends."

The sentiment mirrors what he said when "EDGING" was released a year ago, writing: "I’m so happy about the response to EDGING! It’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers."