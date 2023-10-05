Watch Sammy Hagar And Eddie Vedder Perform Hit Covers With The Killers

By Katrina Nattress

October 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When The Killers headlined Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival over the weekend, it probably wasn't that surprising for fans to see the Pearl Jam frontman come out to sing a cover with the alt-rockers (together they performed Tom Petty's "The Waiting"), but he wasn't the band's only special guest of the evening, and the second was much less predictable.

"Is it too late to blow your minds again?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked before welcoming Sammy Hagar (who notably wasn't on the festival bill) to the stage to cover Van Halen’s “Why Can’t This Be Love.”

Watch The Killers perform with Vedder and Hagar below.

Foo Fighters also headlined the festival and treated fans to an impromptu cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" while an audience member was being tended to.

“Did you figure that s*** out or do I have to play f***ing ‘Stairway to Heaven’?” Grohl asked festival staff while playing the intro. “‘Cause I’ll f***ing play this motherf***er, you know that, right?”

After singing a few line of the song, whatever was happening got sorted out and the band was able to get back to its own songs. “Is that situation figured out? Great,” Grohl said. "Thank God, ’cause that’s a long a** f***ing song. It gets awkward when it speeds up and you’re making out — ‘What do I do with my girlfriend at the dance now?'”

