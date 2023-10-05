Watch Sammy Hagar And Eddie Vedder Perform Hit Covers With The Killers

When The Killers headlined Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival over the weekend, it probably wasn't that surprising for fans to see the Pearl Jam frontman come out to sing a cover with the alt-rockers (together they performed Tom Petty's "The Waiting"), but he wasn't the band's only special guest of the evening, and the second was much less predictable.

"Is it too late to blow your minds again?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked before welcoming Sammy Hagar (who notably wasn't on the festival bill) to the stage to cover Van Halen’s “Why Can’t This Be Love.”

Watch The Killers perform with Vedder and Hagar below.