2 Washington Cities Ranked Among Best Cities To Live In The U.S.

Americans are inundated with options when it comes to looking for their next home. While people have to consider many factors before picking a location, recommendations from experts and data can help the process. That's why 24/7 Wall St. scoured through data to determine the best cities to live in America.

"Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the 50 best U.S. cities to live in," researchers explained. "We considered all places in the U.S. with sufficient data and populations of at least 5,000."

The study included two destinations in Washington State plus the statistics about these locations:

Mercer Island (No. 11)

Median home value: $1,504,500

$1,504,500 Median household income: $170,000

$170,000 Population with access to exercise opportunities: 98.0%

98.0% Recreational establishments: 30.4 per 10,000 businesses

30.4 per 10,000 businesses Total population: 25,506



Bainbridge Island (No. 28)

Median home value: $852,700

$852,700 Median household income: $145,475

$145,475 Population with access to exercise opportunities: 86.8%

86.8% Recreational establishments: 43.8 per 10,000 businesses

43.8 per 10,000 businesses Total population: 24,557

Here are the Top 10 best cities to live in, according to the research:

Orinda, California Rye, New York Old Greenwich, Connecticut San Francisco, California San Carlos, California Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, California University Park, Texas Wellesley, Massachusetts Rumson, New Jersey Hoboken, New Jersey

