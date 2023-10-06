4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck Anchorage, Alakas, and several nearby areas at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Friday (October 6), the United States Geological Survey reports.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 4 km NNW of Anchorage, Alaska," the agency wrote on its X account.

The earthquake was reported to be centered about three miles north of downtown Anchorage with a depth estimated to be about 25 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, which noted that the "event was reported as felt in the greater Anchorage area" and "reviewed by a seismologist."

There were no immediate reports of damage in relation to the earthquake as of Friday morning.