American Tourist Arrested After Smashing Roman Statues In Israeli Museum

By Bill Galluccio

October 6, 2023

Two Smashed Roman statues
Photo: Israel Police

An American tourist in his 40s was arrested in Israel after smashing a pair of ancient Roman statues that were on display in a museum in Jerusalem.

The man, who was not identified, smashed the head of Athena from the 2nd century CE and a statue representing the Roman god Nemesis that has been dated to 210-211 CE, the Times of Israel reported.

Officials said that restoration experts at the Israel Museum are examining the broken pieces to see if they can be fixed.

The suspect told the police he smashed the statues because he considered them "to be idolatrous and contrary to the Torah."

"This is a shocking case of the destruction of cultural values," said Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. "We see with concern the fact that cultural values are being destroyed by religiously motivated extremists."

The man's lawyer claims that he did not act out of religious extremism, arguing that he is suffering from mental illness. The suspect has agreed to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.