Bad Bunny Performs His New Song 'Un Preview' Live For The First Time

Bad Bunny was among several winners who won big at the annual awards show. Bad Bunny received numerous awards like Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Albums Male Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. His song “Tití Me Preguntó" earned him the award for Sales Song of the Year.



"Thank you everyone for listening to my music," Bad Bunny said in Spanish during his acceptance speech. "From my heart, thank you for the support you all give me."



Peso Pluma won Best New Artist of the Year and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year. Maunel Turizo took home the award for Tropical Song of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year thanks to "La Bachata." Karol G left the building with five awards like Latin Rhythm Album of the Year, Top Latin Albums Female Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year. She also received Billboard’s Spirit of Hope Award for her philanthropic work. Meanwhile, La Diva Ivy Queen was honored with the Icon Award.



See the full list of winners now , watch more performances and check out more BTS footage from the awards show below.