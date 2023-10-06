Bad Bunny Performs His New Song 'Un Preview' Live For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2023
Bad Bunny gave his fans a true preview of what he's been cooking up lately.
On Thursday night, October 6, El Conejo Malo took the stage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Awards at the Watsco Center in Miami. He opened the show with his hit "Moscow Mule" and recreated the bonfire from the song's music video. Bad Bunny turned the awards show into his own concert by performing other fan favorites like “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Neverita,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and “Where She Goes.” At the end of his set, he performed his latest single "Un Preview" for the first time live on Telemundo.
He wasn't the only one who hit stage either. Throughout the show, other artists like Myke Towers, Feid, Sky Rompiendo, Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Eladio Carrion, Olga Tañón, Yandel and more also delivered incredible performances. Sky, Feid and Myke performed their new collaboration "El Cielo" while Eladio performed "Mbappe."
Bad Bunny was among several winners who won big at the annual awards show. Bad Bunny received numerous awards like Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Albums Male Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. His song “Tití Me Preguntó" earned him the award for Sales Song of the Year.
"Thank you everyone for listening to my music," Bad Bunny said in Spanish during his acceptance speech. "From my heart, thank you for the support you all give me."
Peso Pluma won Best New Artist of the Year and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year. Maunel Turizo took home the award for Tropical Song of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year thanks to "La Bachata." Karol G left the building with five awards like Latin Rhythm Album of the Year, Top Latin Albums Female Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year. She also received Billboard’s Spirit of Hope Award for her philanthropic work. Meanwhile, La Diva Ivy Queen was honored with the Icon Award.
