Bears Trade Chase Claypool To Super Bowl Contender: Report

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Dianna Russini on Friday (October 6).

"Trade! The Chicago Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. It will be a 2025 6th from Miami for Claypool and a 2025 7th from Chicago," Russini wrote on her x account.

Claypool, 25, was acquired by the Bears in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last November, but limited to just 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.