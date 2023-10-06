Bears Trade Chase Claypool To Super Bowl Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2023
The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, league sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Dianna Russini on Friday (October 6).
"Trade! The Chicago Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. It will be a 2025 6th from Miami for Claypool and a 2025 7th from Chicago," Russini wrote on her x account.
Claypool, 25, was acquired by the Bears in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last November, but limited to just 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.
Claypool was ruled as a healthy scratch for the Bears' Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos and Thursday's win against the Washington Commanders. General manager Ryan Poles appeared to hint at a potential trade while discussing the wide receiver's disappointing tenure with the team during a radio interview on Thursday.
“You’re always disappointed in the situation and it’s definitely something I take ownership of," Poles said via NBC Sports Chicago. "Last year in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help Justin take the next step.
"The right thought process was there and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level.
"I wish him luck."