California Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of California is at La Puerta in San Diego. La Puerta is known for topping its loaded fries with carne asada.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"Whatever you order at La Puerta, make sure to allow some room for a portion of the incredible carne asada fries. People seek out this relaxed Mexican restaurant just to order this dish of crisp fries piled high with tender arrachera or skirt steak, Cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), grilled onions, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo (Mexican salsa), and cilantro. You can go even further with a surf ’n’ turf version adding sautéed shrimp."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.