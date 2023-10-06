California Town Named Among Top 10 'Spookiest Small Towns' In America

By Logan DeLoye

October 6, 2023

Nothing says spooky season quite like a visit to the spookiest towns in the entire country. Be it tales passed from generation to generation or actual historical events, something about these "haunted" locations give people the chills. If you are someone who enjoys a scare from time to time, then we have just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the spookiest town in all of California is Placerville. This town was also listed as one of the top 10 spookiest towns in all of America. Other towns on the list include Williamsburg, Virginia, Cassadaga, Florida, Estes Park, Colorado, and Eufaula, Alabama to name a few.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the spookiest town in all of California:

"This former Gold Rush town had everything you would expect from the Wild West: outlaws, tavern brawls and violent executions. Many criminals were hanged from a tree that continues to be called Hangman's Tree — and, yes, it's as creepy as it sounds. Other spots were spirits tend to roam around are the Historic Cary House Hotel and, somewhat randomly, the Placerville Hardware Store."

For a continued list of the spookiest towns in America visit farandwide.com.

