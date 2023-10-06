Chrisean Rock Gives Promising Update About Her Son's Hernia Surgery

"Papa you so handsome @chriseanmalone.jr you recovering so fast," Rock wrote.



Their son's recovery comes in the midst of the former couple's ugly feud. Over the past few weeks, Chrisean and Blueface have taken turns calling each other out on a multitude of issues on social media. Blueface previously claimed his ex-girlfriend is not fit to care for their child. He claimed Rock smoked and drank alcohol while she was pregnant amongst other things. He also called her out for walking around in Walmart while she allowed their child to dangle from his baby chest carrier.



"Like instead of that lady recording me, she just could have helped me," the 23-year-old said in an Instagram Story. "I got a dog, two carts full of s**t I need for my house. I'm calling my baby daddy. Is he helping? No, so I don't know why he's chiming in either."



While he's still concerned about his child, Blueface has his own legal issues to worry about. He was just sentenced in his Las Vegas shooting case, which requires him to be on probation for the next three years in lieu of jail time. However, if he does mess up again, he'll go straight to jail.