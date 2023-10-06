Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hilarious Mishap From 2013 Wedding To John Legend

Weddings are a romantic day where two people stand up in front of all their friends and family to share their love with the world, but they can also be quite stressful for those involved in the ceremony. Hair and makeup may be running behind, someone left their suit at home, or maybe the wrong music is played as the wedding party walks down the aisle, but at the end of the day it doesn't matter because you married the one you love. Chrissy Teigen recently reflected on her own hilarious wedding ceremony mishap 10 years after saying "I do" to John Legend, and she fondly remembers it now as a "cherished memory."

The longtime couple got married at Italy's Lake Como in 2013 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Legend's own uncle, and while the special day was one to remember, Teigen said it was one particular moment during the ceremony when she accidentally cursed that she recalls as one of her favorite memories, per People.

"Something funny that happened during our vows, John's uncle was the pastor, and he was officiating our wedding, and I dropped the ring," she said. "I, of course, said 'oh, s---,' into the mic, and he was just a little taken aback by it. He was like, 'That's Chrissy.'"

As for the rest of their wedding day, the Cravings cookbook author said she wishes she could change one thing and dance more, especially when Stevie Wonder performed "Ribbon in the Sky" for her and Legend's first dance.

"He performed our first dance, but I didn't have a first dance," she said, now regretting not "really [having] a first dance." "I really wasn't dancing because I was just — I'm too nervous to dance in front of people."

Teigen and Legend, now parents to four children, recently celebrated their 10th anniversary by renewing their vows at Lake Como in a ceremony that Teigen has called "really special." They had such a fun time with it, in fact, that they even want to renew their vows again in the future.