Drake Explains Why He 'Won't Make Music For A Little Bit'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2023
Drake wants to take a break from music.
A few hours before he dropped his new album on Friday, October 6, the 36-year-old artist shared that he doesn't plan on making new music for awhile. While speaking during his "Table For One" radio show, Drake said that he plans to focus on his health and described some issues he's experienced with his stomach. He also wants to shift his energy toward other projects.
“I probably won’t make music for a little bit," Drake began. "I'm gonna be honest. I got some other things I need to do for some people that I made promises to."
Drake says he’s taking a break from music for a lil bit to focus on his health🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/hugSSjeFf2— Keep6ixsolid (@keep6iixsolid) October 6, 2023
"I'm gonna be real with you," he continued. "I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll talk about that soon enough. It's nothing crazy but I want people to be healthy in life and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach... I need to focus on my health and get right, so I'm going to do that."
If anyone deserves a break, it's Drake. The Grammy award-winning rapper has been on go mode for the past five years. In that time, he's released five albums, Scorpion (2018), Certified Lover Boy (2021), Honestly, Nevermind (2022), his joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss (2022) and his latest LP For All The Dogs. He also embarked on two North American tours, released collaborations with Nike, produced TV shows and collaborated with a slew of the biggest hitmakers in the world.
There's no telling how long Drake's break will last. He said it could be a year or longer, and it's bound to start soon. The boy is preparing to wrap up his "It's All A Blur Tour" this weekend in Toronto. The two-night finale in his hometown might be the last time we see Drake on stage for awhile.