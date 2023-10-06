Drake Explains Why He 'Won't Make Music For A Little Bit'

"I'm gonna be real with you," he continued. "I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll talk about that soon enough. It's nothing crazy but I want people to be healthy in life and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach... I need to focus on my health and get right, so I'm going to do that."



If anyone deserves a break, it's Drake. The Grammy award-winning rapper has been on go mode for the past five years. In that time, he's released five albums, Scorpion (2018), Certified Lover Boy (2021), Honestly, Nevermind (2022), his joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss (2022) and his latest LP For All The Dogs. He also embarked on two North American tours, released collaborations with Nike, produced TV shows and collaborated with a slew of the biggest hitmakers in the world.



There's no telling how long Drake's break will last. He said it could be a year or longer, and it's bound to start soon. The boy is preparing to wrap up his "It's All A Blur Tour" this weekend in Toronto. The two-night finale in his hometown might be the last time we see Drake on stage for awhile.