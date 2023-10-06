Homeless Man Charged With Murder And Rape In Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl

Authorities in Kansas have charged Mickel Cherry, a 25-year-old homeless man, with capital murder and rape in the death of five-year-old Zoey Felix.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said the police received an emergency call about an injured girl in the parking lot of a gas station near a homeless camp in Topeka. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

According to NBC News, neighbors believed that Zoey and her father had been living in the homeless camp for several weeks. Zoey's mother lived a few blocks away, and it is unclear why she was living in a tent with her father instead of with her mother.

According to WIBW, Cherry was also staying in the homeless camp with Zoey and her father. Kagay confirmed that Cherry knew the girl and her family but did not elaborate further.

"I believe they were acquainted," said Kagay. "Other than that, I don't believe there is a relationship."

The Topeka Police Department said they visited the home of Zoey's mother three times in September. The first visit was on September 5, when officers performed a welfare check following a report that the house had no electricity. The family told police Zoey was not staying in the home, and the officers reported that she appeared in "good spirits."

On September 19, officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls about an hour apart.

Because Cherry was charged with capital murder, he could face the death penalty. Officials said that a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty has not been made.