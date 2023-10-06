Ice Spice Will Make Her Debut On Season Premiere Of 'Saturday Night Live'

The announcement comes months after the Internet believed that Ice Spice and Pete Davidson were dating earlier this year. The faux rumor began as a joke on Twitter but evolved into a trending topic before it was finally debunked.



Her performance on SNL will only add to her growing list of firsts since she catapulted into stardom last year. Just a few weeks ago, Ice Spice won her first VMA award for Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She also landed her first collaboration with Taylor Swift and her first placement on the Barbie soundtrack thanks to "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj.



Hopefully, her SNL debut will go a lot better than her recent performance overseas. During her appearance at a music festival in Australia, Ice Spice was nearly burned by the pyrotechnics on stage. She barely escaped the flames while she was performing. Luckily, she wasn't injured.