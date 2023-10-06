Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of Illinois is at Au Cheval in Chicago. Au Cheval is known for topping its loaded fries with egg and garlic aioli sauce.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"Upmarket Chicago diner Au Cheval – which really looks more like a swanky bar – is known for its burgers, but people also flock here for the crispy fries. In a classic mornay sauce (a béchamel enriched with cheese) and drizzled with garlic aioli before being topped with a fried egg, these fries just work. Au Cheval has also opened a restaurant in New York and, yes, crispy fries are on that menu too."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.