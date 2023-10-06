J. Cole Responds To NBA YoungBoy Amid Recent Beef
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2023
J. Cole had enough of all the rumors about his ongoing issues with NBA YoungBoy and decided to clear the air.
On Friday, October 6, Cole teamed up with Drake on his new song "First Person Shooter" off Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. It's their first collaboration since they linked up on "Jodeci Freestyle" in 2013. The Dreamville founder kicks off his new verse by addressing the elephant in the room.
"N***as so thirsty to put me in beef/Dissectin' my words and start lookin' too deep," Cole raps. "I look at the tweets and start suckin' my teeth/I'm lettin' it rock 'cause I love the mystique."
"I still wanna get me a song with YB/Can't trust everything that you saw on IG," he continues. "Just know if I diss you, I'd make sure you know that I hit you like I'm on your caller ID."
Cole is still down to work with YB despite their past transgressions. J. Cole and YoungBoy's issues stem back to 2021 when the Baton Rouge rapper reportedly left the "Middle Child" rapper hanging in the studio. The pair had planned a session and Cole waited for eight hours, but YB never showed up. In May, the 23-year-old fired shots at Cole in his song “F**k the Industry Pt. 2." Fans believed that Cole responded to YB in his recent collaboration with Lil Yachty "The Secret Recipe," but Cole's manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad swiftly shut that rumor down.
