J. Cole Responds To NBA YoungBoy Amid Recent Beef

"I still wanna get me a song with YB/Can't trust everything that you saw on IG," he continues. "Just know if I diss you, I'd make sure you know that I hit you like I'm on your caller ID."



Cole is still down to work with YB despite their past transgressions. J. Cole and YoungBoy's issues stem back to 2021 when the Baton Rouge rapper reportedly left the "Middle Child" rapper hanging in the studio. The pair had planned a session and Cole waited for eight hours, but YB never showed up. In May, the 23-year-old fired shots at Cole in his song “F**k the Industry Pt. 2." Fans believed that Cole responded to YB in his recent collaboration with Lil Yachty "The Secret Recipe," but Cole's manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad swiftly shut that rumor down.



Listen to J. Cole extend an olive branch to YB below.