Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Opens Up About 'Blurry But Exciting Future'

Mike Shinoda is back with a new solo song called "Already Over," and it's one he think Linkin Park fans will particularly appreciate.

“It came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands – the same guitar I used on songs from [Linkin Park's] 'What I’ve Done' to [solo track] 'In My Head,'" he explained about the song. "There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think Linkin Park fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future.”

Shinoda did everything for the track by himself, from writing and recording to singing and playing all the instruments.

"Already Over" follows "In My Head," which Shinoda wrote earlier this year for the Scream VI soundtrack. Listen to the new track above.

As for the future of Linkin Park, earlier this year Shinoda told fans that touring was the one thing off the table.

“I’ll say it this way. Normally I’m really trying to manage expectations a little bit, especially in the last few years,” he explained at the time. “There’s certain things that are going to be on the table, certain things that are off the table. With this release, shockingly, I don’t think there’s very much to say is off the table. Touring is the only thing [off the table]. We’re not touring right now.”

“The rest of their imagination, where I know their heads are going to go [in regards to] ‘can we do this’, ‘can we do that?’ I think to a lot of that, it’s yes,” he added.