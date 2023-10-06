Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of Massachusetts is at Shōjō in Boston. Shōjō is known for topping its loaded fries with spicy tofo and nacho cheese.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"The Shadowless fries are a must order at Shōjō – a gastropub that serves inventive twists on Asian cuisine. This peerless treat starts with hand-cut fries double-fried in duck fat and then buried under spicy tofu, a nacho cheese sauce with kimchi; and a generous drizzle of sriracha mayonnaise. You can even add a fried egg. Some customers reckon they’re among the best things to eat in Boston."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.