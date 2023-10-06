Michigan Woman Turns $100 Into Huge Lottery Jackpot Win

One fortunate Michigan resident recently used $100 from a previous lottery win to win another substantially larger jackpot. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, 52-year-old Tammie Pelton of Cheboygan tried her luck by playing Michigan Lottery's free online "Spin to Win" game and won $100 with a bonus token. Though it all started with a free daily spin win, it certainly did not end there. Pelton explained to lottery officials exactly how she turned $100 into a whopping $169,674 by playing the "Fantasy 5" game.

“I used some of my winnings to purchase Powerball tickets and then saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $150,000, so I purchased a few Fantasy 5 tickets too. When I logged in to my account a few days later, a pop-up came up saying I’d won a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize. I had to triple-check my account balance to make sure I wasn’t seeing things!"

Unable to hold in her excitement, Pelton woke up her husband to share the wonderful news the moment she found out.

"I woke up my husband and showed him the message. He was confused and asked who won, so I yelled: ‘We did!’ We are still having a hard time believing this is real.” The lucky lottery winner plans to take a trip with the jackpot money and invest the rest.