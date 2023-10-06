Missouri Bakery Has The Best Pie In The Entire State

The beauty of a pie is that it can come in many different flavors, from cool desserts like key lime and banana cream to regional or holiday favorites like peach and pecan or even an American classic like apple pie. LoveFood found the best pies in the country, compiling a list of the top slice in each state based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience.

According to the list, the best pie in all of Missouri is the caramel apple pecan levee high pie at The Blue Owl Bakery near St. Louis, a truly staggering and unique take on the popular apple pie with over a dozen apples sliced and piled high for a towering creation.

The Blue Owl Bakery is located at 6116 2nd Street in Kimmswick.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Created in 1993 by The Blue Owl Bakery, the levee pie was made to resemble the levee mountains of gravel and sand that the town of Kimmswick used to save itself from a devastating flood. The pie is made with 18 hand-sliced apples stacked methodically and layered with cinnamon sugar. After baking, it's covered with buttery caramel and chopped pecan pieces, made to represent the sand and gravel of the levees."

