Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in Ohio?

Melt Bar and Grilled

The Hangover Fries at this restaurant are a definite must-try for anyone who enjoys their fries smothered in cheese and gravy. Just like the name implies, ordering this the morning after your next wild night out may just be the best medicine to cure a hangover, but you can also enjoy them anytime. Melt Bar and Grilled has several locations around Ohio. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Ohio-based chain Melt Bar and Grilled, which has locations in Columbus, Cleveland, and elsewhere, takes loaded fries to their logical conclusion: the hangover cure. There's obviously no guarantee attached, but we reckon it's worth a try. Described as the restaurant's take on poutine, the fries are drenched in a rich gravy and topped with pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese, scallions, and a fried egg. Just fabulous."

