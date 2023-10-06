One Massachusetts City Has The Most 'Supernatural Sightings' In The State

Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to ring the season than by diving into all things supernatural? There is one city in each state known for serving up scares like no other. While much of the data is up to superstition, a large number of Massachusetts residents believe that they've seen ghosts and UFOs across the state this year.

According to data compiled by Bet Michigan, the most supernatural sightings in Massachusetts have taken place in Boston. So far this year, 4,101 supernatural sightings have been reported across Massachusetts and 164 of those have been in Boston.

Here's what Bet Michigan had to say about compiling the data to discover the odds of reported supernatural sightings in each state:

"So BetMichigan.com took a pause from our Michigan online casinos coverage to uncover the states where you have the greatest chances of spotting a UFO or ghost in 2023. Analyzing the number of UFO and ghost sightings in all 50 states, collecting information from the National UFO Reporting Center and Ghosts of America, we can reveal the odds of seeing the supernatural in each state, listed from lowest percentage to highest."

For a continued list of states with the most and least supernatural sightings for 2023 visit betmichigan.com.