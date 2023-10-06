Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

October 6, 2023

Pulled Pork with Jalapenos and Cheese - Shallow Focus
Photo: iStockphoto

Do you order fries with no toppings and sides, or are you someone who needs a little more than plain potatoes to satisfy your hunger? Loaded fries exist for those looking to turn a light snack into a delicious meal. Popular toppings on loaded fries include chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, sauce, and more! If you've recently been looking for the best place to order this divine dish; we have great news!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order loaded fries in all of Pennsylvania is at The Olde Bar in Philadelphia. The Olde Bar is known for topping its loaded fries with lump crab meat and fondue.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best, loaded fries in the entire state:

"The Olde Bar is the kind of place you could happily go for either a slap-up seafood meal or a selection of appetizers and drinks. Its namesake fries are especially good for sharing, but once you have a taste, you may not want to share. The wonderfully crisp fries are topped with lump crab meat, lobster butter, and a Cheddar fondue made with an oyster stout."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.

