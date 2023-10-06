PHOTOS: 'Extraterrestrial' Desert Dome Home For Sale In California

An "out-of-this-world" property was put up for sale last month that features a series of domes amid miles of sand and cacti. According to the Zillow listing, the "Bonita Domes" feature five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an outdoor kitchen among other special attributes.

This one-of-a-kind build also features a step-down fire pit, pool, and a beautiful temple for reflection. Every single window and doorway inside of the home is shaped like a dome, matching the outside of the property.

The Bonita Dome Home, located at 6920 Bonita Avenue in Joshua Tree is currently for sale for $1,799,999 and has been listed on Zillow for 29 days.