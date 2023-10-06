PHOTOS: 'Extraterrestrial' Desert Dome Home For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
October 6, 2023
An "out-of-this-world" property was put up for sale last month that features a series of domes amid miles of sand and cacti. According to the Zillow listing, the "Bonita Domes" feature five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an outdoor kitchen among other special attributes.
This one-of-a-kind build also features a step-down fire pit, pool, and a beautiful temple for reflection. Every single window and doorway inside of the home is shaped like a dome, matching the outside of the property.
The Bonita Dome Home, located at 6920 Bonita Avenue in Joshua Tree is currently for sale for $1,799,999 and has been listed on Zillow for 29 days.
Here's what James Bianco and Angelica Vitale of Coldwell Banker Realty had to say about the unique property:
"The domes are comprised of a larger dome, equipped with two sleeping quarters, a living area, kitchen and two bathrooms. The singular domes include a studio living quarter, as well as two separate sleeping quarters, and a communal bath dome. The vast and beautiful grounds consist of desert landscape, an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area. Step down into the circular fire pit area, where you can relax and take in the millions of stars in the sky above. Newly constructed pool with a large area for lounging and sunbathing. In addition to all these wonderful features, the property has a small temple on the grounds, perfect for a meditation room or an area to sit and reflect."
For more photos and information visit zillow.com.