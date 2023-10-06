Strange New Details On Incident That Led To Chandler Jones' Arrest Revealed

Jones' arrest came three days after he claimed he was forced into a mental hospital by the Las Vegas Fire Department and "injected" with an unknown substance last week in a since-deleted post shared on his X account on September 25.

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones revealed in photos of three handwritten notes, which included the caption "First day out but I'm still aligned."

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” he added.

Jones, who missed the Raiders' first three games of the 2023 season, claimed that "a group of five to seven" people showed up at his home with an ambulance and injected him with a mysterious substance before transporting him to Southern Hills hospital, where he had "no cell phone or no communication."

Jones said he was then transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, where he claims staffers allegedly "tried to force" him to take additional "meds and injections" at the time. The former Super Bowl champion alleged that the Las Vegas Police Department ordered fire department officials to detain him after police had put in a "court hold" in relation to a "concerning" post he shared on social media.

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” he wrote, adding that he was “very sane.”

Jones, the brother of current UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones III, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022. The Rochester native recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown last season.

Jones was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 21 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl XLIX. The former Syracuse standout found his greatest individual success with the Arizona Cardinals, having been twice selected as a first-team All-Pro, making three of his four career Pro Bowl appearances, winning the 2017 Deacon Jones Award and leading the NFL in forced fumbles in 2019 during his six seasons (2016-21) with the team.