Strange New Details On Incident That Led To Chandler Jones' Arrest Revealed
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2023
Strange new details on the incident that led to former Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones' arrest have been revealed.
Jones allegedly violated a temporary domestic violence protection order after taking items from the home of an unnamed woman before filming a video of himself burning the items while apparently naked before sending the video to her, an arrest report obtained by KTNV states. The protection order was reported to have stemmed from an incident in which Jones came to the woman's home with a flashlight and without shoes on while "rambling incoherently" on September 12.
The woman, who claimed to be the mother of Jones' child, told police that the NFL player attempted to get into her room and pushed her against a railing as she tried to stop him. Jones denied the incident when police contacted him in relation to the woman's domestic violence report.
Jones reportedly sent the woman Snapchat messages throughout the morning and day on September 28 and "it appeared he knew he was not supposed to be at the residence due to the protection order," the arrest report states. The four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Raiders last Saturday (September 30), two days after his arrest.
Raiders DE Chandler Jones is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for two violations of domestic temporary restraining order and is expected to be released later today. Jones was arrested at 11pm last night.— Andrew Groover (@APGroover) September 29, 2023
Jones' arrest came three days after he claimed he was forced into a mental hospital by the Las Vegas Fire Department and "injected" with an unknown substance last week in a since-deleted post shared on his X account on September 25.
“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones revealed in photos of three handwritten notes, which included the caption "First day out but I'm still aligned."
“I was injected with I don’t know what,” he added.
Jones, who missed the Raiders' first three games of the 2023 season, claimed that "a group of five to seven" people showed up at his home with an ambulance and injected him with a mysterious substance before transporting him to Southern Hills hospital, where he had "no cell phone or no communication."
Jones said he was then transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, where he claims staffers allegedly "tried to force" him to take additional "meds and injections" at the time. The former Super Bowl champion alleged that the Las Vegas Police Department ordered fire department officials to detain him after police had put in a "court hold" in relation to a "concerning" post he shared on social media.
“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” he wrote, adding that he was “very sane.”
Jones, the brother of current UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones III, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022. The Rochester native recorded 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown last season.
Jones was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 21 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl XLIX. The former Syracuse standout found his greatest individual success with the Arizona Cardinals, having been twice selected as a first-team All-Pro, making three of his four career Pro Bowl appearances, winning the 2017 Deacon Jones Award and leading the NFL in forced fumbles in 2019 during his six seasons (2016-21) with the team.