Washington Spot Named One Of America's Cheapest Beach Towns To Live In

There are plenty of reasons to live in a beach town, from year-round access to surf and sand to tourist attractions and scenic views. Cost is another important factor to keep in mind, especially when it comes to daily expenses and real estate.

If you're thinking about moving to a beach town, Apartment Therapy revealed the 15 cheapest ones to live in. Researchers determined their picks based on median home values under $300,000.

Only one town in Washington State was featured on the list: Aberdeen! Home to over 17,000 people, analysts say the median home price is $298,983. The median monthly rent is $950. Writers also explained further about Aberdeen's appeal:

"The only West Coast contender, Aberdeen, is located at the mouth of Grays Harbor, formed by the Chehalis, Wishkah, and Hoquiam rivers in Washington. It offers a variety of parks; a popular spot is the Kurt Cobain Memorial Park, named in memory of the late Nirvana musician who was born here. After a day outside, stop into one of the town’s many coffee shops for a pick-me-up."

To see why these destinations are getting the spotlight, visit Apartment Therapy's website for the full roundup.