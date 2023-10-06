Westside Gunn Proclaims His Upcoming LP Is 'Album Of The Year'

“We already in October, we 10 months in," he continued. "I heard everybody. It’s not even close … ’cause I got 21 tracks on here. Just the first 10 is better than everybody album of the year.”



Elsewhere in their conversation, Westside Gunn also rehashed his experiences with Virgil. He told the story how the Louis Vuitton Creative Director motivated him to get a passport so that he could go to Fashion Week in Paris for the first time. Gunn recalled how shocked he was when he attended the Off-White Show in Paris and heard Virgil use his song.



"I didn't know that the song for the show was my song," he explained. "So he was surprising me then. I sat next to Quavo, Offset and TakeOff, rest in peace. I was right next to TakeOff and I was right next to Pop Smoke so rest in peace to TakeOff and Pop Smoke. It was a legendary moment."



Westside Gunn announced his forthcoming album last month. He debuted the album cover and shared a list of all the artists involved with the record. Of course, his half-brother Conway The Machine and cousin Benny The Butcher will appear on the album. Gunn also recruited JID, DJ Drama, Rick Ross, RZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Jeezy, Peezy, Boldy James, EST Gee and plenty more.



Look out for And Then You Pray For Me arriving on October 13 and watch the full interview below.