Fans can see the late Angus Cloud in one of his final film roles this fall. On Friday, October 6th, the official trailer for the film Your Lucky Day dropped, showing the actor starring in one of his final roles before his unexpected death. The Daniel Brown-directed thriller's synopsis reads as follows: "After a dispute over a winning lottery ticket turns into a deadly hostage situation, the witnesses must decide exactly how far they’ll go—and how much blood they’re willing to spill—for a cut of the $156 million."

Angus Cloud stars as Sterling alongside Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jason Wiles, Sebastian Sozzi, Spencer Garrett, and Jason O’Mara. Your Lucky Day hits theaters on November 10th and will be available on digital November 14th.