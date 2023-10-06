'Your Lucky Day' Trailer Features Angus Cloud In One Of His Final Roles
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 6, 2023
Fans can see the late Angus Cloud in one of his final film roles this fall. On Friday, October 6th, the official trailer for the film Your Lucky Day dropped, showing the actor starring in one of his final roles before his unexpected death. The Daniel Brown-directed thriller's synopsis reads as follows: "After a dispute over a winning lottery ticket turns into a deadly hostage situation, the witnesses must decide exactly how far they’ll go—and how much blood they’re willing to spill—for a cut of the $156 million."
Angus Cloud stars as Sterling alongside Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jason Wiles, Sebastian Sozzi, Spencer Garrett, and Jason O’Mara. Your Lucky Day hits theaters on November 10th and will be available on digital November 14th.
In September, Cloud's official cause of death was revealed. The young actor's death was ruled an accidental overdose with the Alameda County Corner revealing that Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine. The combination caused the Euphoria star to suffer acute intoxication. The cause of death report came nearly two months after Cloud's family released a statement on July 31st letting fans know that the 25-year-old actor had sadly passed away. Cloud was found unresponsive by his mother Lisa who called the police and said her son had no pulse due to what they said was "possible overdose," at the time.
His family and friends shared some heartwarming details about his last day in a recent interview with People. His mother revealed that the Euphoria star ended his last day by hugging her and saying, "I love you, mama. You're the best. I'll see you in the morning."