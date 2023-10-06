Zendaya & Tom Holland Visit Rescue Puppies In Adorable New Photos

Zendaya and Tom Holland shared some adorable new photos this week. On Thursday, October 5th, the couple posted photos of each other cuddling a group of puppies while visiting the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home rescue center in London. Holland took to Instagram to share photos of himself playing with a litter of tiny puppies. He also showed off his white hazmat suit which covered him and another person at the center from head to toe.

For the last photo in his post, Holland shared a heartwarming photo of Zendaya cradling a sleeping puppy, which has its paw resting on her chest. Fans took to the comments section to gush over the adorable series of photos. "We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week and I love it," one fan wrote, with another adding, "I will never get tired of tom x puppies conent [sic.]"