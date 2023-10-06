Zendaya & Tom Holland Visit Rescue Puppies In Adorable New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 6, 2023
Zendaya and Tom Holland shared some adorable new photos this week. On Thursday, October 5th, the couple posted photos of each other cuddling a group of puppies while visiting the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home rescue center in London. Holland took to Instagram to share photos of himself playing with a litter of tiny puppies. He also showed off his white hazmat suit which covered him and another person at the center from head to toe.
For the last photo in his post, Holland shared a heartwarming photo of Zendaya cradling a sleeping puppy, which has its paw resting on her chest. Fans took to the comments section to gush over the adorable series of photos. "We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week and I love it," one fan wrote, with another adding, "I will never get tired of tom x puppies conent [sic.]"
There's been a lot of "Tomdaya" content this summer! In June, fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Tom and Zendaya at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. The couple attended the superstar's tour stop in Warsaw, Poland along with Zendaya's Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer.
One video, in particular, went viral last night, Tuesday, June 27th, which shows Tom and Zendaya passionately singing along to "Love On Top" while Beyoncé performs onstage in the background. Upon seeing the video, fans couldn't help but gush over how sweet the moment was and reflect on how "perfect" the two actors seemed for each other. Before that, Tom revealed that Zendaya was actually his childhood celebrity crush. The actor was asked to answer "30 Questions As Quickly As Possible" for Buzzfeed Celeb and when asked which celebrity he had a crush on as a kid, he answered without hesitation, '"Zendaya, easy."