Angus Cloud’s Memory Lives On In Upcoming Film

The trailer release of Your Lucky Day, Angus Cloud's final film, marked a poignant moment in the entertainment world, reminding fans of the talented young actor's legacy.

Cloud, who had gained widespread acclaim for his role in the hit series "Euphoria," tragically passed away at the tender age of 25, leaving a void in the hearts of his loved ones and the industry as a whole.

Your Lucky Day is a gripping thriller that showcases Cloud as Sterling, a character compelled by desperation to take a fateful hostage after witnessing a lottery win at a convenience store. The tension escalates as he engages in a dangerous standoff with a police officer at the scene.

The film promises to explore the depths of human morality as the witnesses grapple with the decision of how far they are willing to go, and how much blood they are willing to spill, in pursuit of a share of a $156 million prize.

Cloud's co-stars in the film, including Elliot Knight, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish and Jessica Garza, have been effusive in their praise for the late actor.

Garza, in particular, fondly remembered Angus Cloud as not only an incredible actor but also as an exceptional human being. She described him as kind, humble, thoughtful, and deeply sincere, emphasizing her gratitude and honor in sharing the screen with him.

The film's director, Daniel Brown, revealed that Cloud's casting was serendipitous. Inspired by his own experiences growing up around individuals with complex backgrounds, Brown saw Cloud's authenticity and enthusiasm as a perfect fit for the lead role of Sterling. Cloud's passion and outlook aligned seamlessly with the character he was portraying.

Tragically, Cloud's life was cut short, leaving his family and fans in mourning. His family issued a heartfelt statement after news of his death was announced, acknowledging him as an artist, friend, brother and son. They candidly shared his battle with mental health issues, expressing the hope that his passing would serve as a reminder that others should not suffer alone in silence.